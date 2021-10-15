WOODRUFF, JOHN

WOODRUFF, Jr., John Earl "Woody"



John "Woody" Earl Woodruff, Jr., passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021, at the age of 93, surrounded by loved ones in Oxford, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of Jean Woodruff for 70 years. They married in 1940 and spent their life together in Oxford where they raised their two children and were active members in the Oxford and Talawanda High School community. He was born on April 8, 1928, in Montgomery County, Ohio, and graduated from Stewart High School in 1946. He enjoyed playing softball and bowling in his younger years. He retired from Champion Paper after 35 years, and spent his retired years taking care of his grandchildren and golfing into his 80's. He was a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church and Hanover/Collinsville Grange. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Lindsey (Jason), daughter-in-law, Pam Chafin, his brother, James Woodruff (Joanne), sister-in-law, Mickey Preston, his brother-in-law, Robert Gast (Mary), his grandchildren, Nick Woodruff (Kristen), Mandy Hamner (Brad), Chris Corbin (Sarah), and Tiffany Bartella (Sims). As well as his great-grandchildren, Steven, Sloane, Natalie, Hollie, Nolan, Brooke, Benjamin, Bethany, Nick, Tristan, and Payden. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Woodruff, his wife, Jean Woodruff, son, Steven Woodruff, son-in-law, Robert Corbin, brothers, Richard and Donald Woodruff, and brother-in-law, Herb Preston. A visitation will be held at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oxford Senior Citizens, 922 Tollgate Dr, Oxford, Ohio 45056 or to Oxford Presbyterian Church 101 N Main St., Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.

