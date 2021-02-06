WOODRUFF, Jean

WOODRUFF (Gast), Jean



Jean (Gast) Woodruff passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021, at the age of 90,



surrounded by her loved ones in Oxford, Ohio. She was the beloved wife of John "Woody" Woodruff for 70 years. They married in 1950 and spent their life together in Oxford where they raised their two children. They were devoted supporters of Talawanda High School athletics, and spent their retired years taking care of their grandchildren, spending time working in their yard, and being active members at the Oxford Senior Citizens. She was born on April 23, 1930, in Franklin County, Indiana, and graduated from Reily High School in Reily, Ohio, in 1948. She retired from Talawanda High School after 33 years as the secretary to the principal. She was a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church, Rebekah Lodge, Hanover/Collinsville Grange, and was the first recipient to receive the "Spirit Award" in the Talawanda High School Athletic Hall of Fame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Morris Gast; her son Steven Woodruff;



son-in-law Robert Corbin, and brother-in-law Herb Preston. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Lindsey (Jason); daughter-in-law Pam Chafin; her sister Mickey Preston; her brother Robert Gast (Mary); her grandchildren Nick Woodruff (Kristen), Mandy Hamner (Brad), Chris Corbin (Sarah), and



Tiffany Bartella (Sims). As well as her great-grandchildren



Steven, Sloane, Natalie, Hollie, Nolan, Brooke, Benjamin, Bethany, Nick, Tristan, and Payden. Funeral Services will be held privately, followed by a memorial in the summer for



extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oxford Senior Citizens, 922 Tollgate Dr,



Oxford, Ohio 45056 or to Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main St., Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to



www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com