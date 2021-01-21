WOODROW,



Clyde William



June 23, 1937–January 13, 2021



Clyde Woodrow 83, of South Charleston, passed away on January 13, 2021. He was born in Fairfield County on June 23, 1937, to the late Charles and Mary Blevins Woodrow.



In addition to his parents Clyde is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Woodrow of 64 years, sister Marge Blondell, brothers Charles "Doc" Woodrow and Roy Woodrow.



Clyde is survived by his two sons Clyde Woodrow, Jr. of Jeffersonville, Chris (Melissa) Woodrow of Washington C.H., daughters Cindy (Larry) Closser of South Charleston and Robin (Bryan) Hensley of South Charleston, brother Sherman "Sid" (Sondra) Woodrow, grandchildren Cameron Woodrow,



Brandon (Kristen) Kirby, Dustin Hensley Ashley (Nick)



Workman, Craig (Tayler) Woodrow, Kylie Woodrow and seven great-grandchildren.



Private family services will be held.



ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio.



ONLINE CONDOLENCES TO



WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM