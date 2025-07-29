Woodie, Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith Ann "Judy" Woodie, age 81 of Arcanum, passed away Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a courageous fight to survive multiple ailments. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Mildred Parsons. She was the first daughter of three, Linda Vencill and Susan Anderson, she had two friends who she called adopted sisters, Linda Bingham and Delores Adkins. She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton and began working for the Dayton Police Dept. as a secretary in the detective section. She then went on to become a domestic engineer and began part-time as the Monroe Township Secretary for 40 years, after meeting her late husband, Larry Woodie. They had two daughters, Lisa Cottrell and Lori Baker. Judy is survived by Michael Rider, whom she has spent the last 33 years with. Mike has been a wonderful addition to the family for Lisa and Lori after the passing of their father. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with James Maihle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





