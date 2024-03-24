Woodfork, Johnathan



Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Rev James Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com