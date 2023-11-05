Woodard, John Lynn "Woodstock"
John Lynn Woodard, 73, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on October 28, 2023. He was born on February 24, 1950.
Visitation November 4, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St, Germantown, OH 45327.
Funeral Home Information
Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH
45327
https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral