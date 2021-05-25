WOODALL, Donald H.



Age 81 of Centerville, passed away peacefully at home



under hospice care on May 21. Don was born on October 5, 1939, in Dayton, OH, and resided most of his life in Centerville.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Freida (Sobieski) Woodall. He is



survived by his loving and



caring wife of 48 years, Pamela (Pease) Woodall and two children, Jennifer (Jerry) McDonald of Springboro and Chris (Maria) Woodall of Centerville. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary (Janet) Woodall and Tony (Tami) Woodall and numerous nieces and nephews.



Don graduated from Chaminade in 1957 and went to The University of Dayton for one year before landing a job at Delco Products where he worked for his entire career.



Don enjoyed playing softball, golf and bowling with his friends and family. Don loved Ohio State Football, Duke



Basketball and the UD Flyers, but nothing could compare to the love he had for his grandkids, Brady, Mason, Cole, Casey, Kaden and Ali.



Visitation will be held from 10-12 on Wednesday, May 26 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will



begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton.



