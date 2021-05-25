journal-news logo
X

WOODALL, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WOODALL, Donald H.

Age 81 of Centerville, passed away peacefully at home

under hospice care on May 21. Don was born on October 5, 1939, in Dayton, OH, and resided most of his life in Centerville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Freida (Sobieski) Woodall. He is

survived by his loving and

caring wife of 48 years, Pamela (Pease) Woodall and two children, Jennifer (Jerry) McDonald of Springboro and Chris (Maria) Woodall of Centerville. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary (Janet) Woodall and Tony (Tami) Woodall and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from Chaminade in 1957 and went to The University of Dayton for one year before landing a job at Delco Products where he worked for his entire career.

Don enjoyed playing softball, golf and bowling with his friends and family. Don loved Ohio State Football, Duke

Basketball and the UD Flyers, but nothing could compare to the love he had for his grandkids, Brady, Mason, Cole, Casey, Kaden and Ali.

Visitation will be held from 10-12 on Wednesday, May 26 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will

begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton.

To share a memory of Don or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top