Wood, Michelle



Wood, Michelle B. of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on March 9, 2024, at the age of 78.



She is survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends.



Funeral services will be on Monday March 18, 2024 at 2299 University Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of services at 11 am.



Professional services by



Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com