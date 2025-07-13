Wood, Leola



We celebrate today the life of Leola Wood who transitioned from this life July 9th 2025 after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Wood was born August 26, 1933 to Leo Duncan and Rosie Lee Townsend in Springfield, Ohio. The first of four children she leaves behind her younger brother Carl Duncan of Wilmington, Delaware. Her Father, Mother and two sisters, Esther Clark of Columbus, Ohio and Audrey Jefferson of Cleveland Ohio preceded her in death. After graduation from Springfield South High School in 1952, Mrs. Wood was employed by Wright Patterson Air Force Base and by intelligence, hard work, merit and sheer will. She achieved the position of Civilian Chief of Logistics over the years. She retired in 1988. Mrs. Wood was married twice, first to John Holt Sr of Tennessee and was blessed with her first born son, John Holt Jr. she was further blessed during her second marriage to Odell ("Babs") Wood Jr. (1927-1982) by the births of two more children, Anita Wood and Odell Wood the third. She leaves behind many loved ones, who will miss her dearly. She cherished her former daughter's in law, Jaynie Holt and Debra Wood, her Grandchildren Aaron Wood (deceased), Terri Parks, Briant Parks (deceased), Desiree ("Nikki") Wood (deceased), Odell Wood the 4th, Jordan Wood, numerous beloved great grandchildren whom she adored, beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Paul and Tina Storey (deceased), both devoted friends and neighbors of many years and Moida Howard whom she mentored at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Leola Wood was a force to be reckoned with, born near the beginning of the great depression and in spite of that, excelled in every way. Mom was the "neighborhood mother" when we lived on Sherman Ave on the "Northside" and on Grand Ave on the "WestSide". She was always a friendly fountain of support and wisdom to all of our friends. She was compassionate, beautiful, bold, fearless, funny and she never met a stranger. She lived her life on her own terms and it ended the way she wanted at home in her own surroundings. Mom had a strong, enduring belief in God and her fellow believers and close friends at the House of Prayer. Rest well Mom, job well done. We'll always love you and we'll never forget you or the lessons you and your life taught us Your children JSB. Visitation is Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at the House of Prayer. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com