WOOD, Jeffery

WOOD, Sr.,



Jeffery Edward



Age 43, of Dayton, OH, passed away on December 14, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. He was born August 1, 1978, to Edna Warren Wood and Samuel L. Wood, both of Dayton, OH. Graduate of Meadowdale HS and Dayton Barber College. Jeffery loved to cut hair and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Arlise Wood; son, Jeffery E. Wood, Jr; granddaughters, Ava and Aubree Wood; brothers, Samorie L. Wood, John Johnson,



Eugene Daniels; sisters, Sandy D. Wood, Sylvia Smith, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousin and close friends. Private Family Viewing Walk Through Visitation Monday, December 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., at Pryor Funeral Home.



He will forever live in our hearts