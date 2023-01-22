WOOD,



Catherine LaVerne



Age 83, of Monroe, MI, passed away January 16, 2023. Born September 30, 1939, in Florence, KY, to Aquilla Mathias Simms and Marie (Brunswick) Simms. Attended St. Henry's H.S. in Florence, KY. She married Merrell J. Young, Florence, KY 1959, and then in 1985 she married Michael R. Wood, Sarasota, FL.



LaVerne retired from U.S. Airways. She loved to spend her time with those she loved.



Survived by her Children Leslie Young, Christopher Young, his wife Christina, Karen Montgomery; Stepchildren Brad Wood, Tammy Hutton and her husband Scott Hutton; Grandchildren Steven Young, Sean Young, Brittany Fowler, Hannah Montgomery, Eli Montgomery, Joseph Young, Jonathon Young, Autumn Hutton-Labruzza, Tiffany Hutton, Scott Hutton Jr., Jared Hutton, Abigail Eckman; Great-Grandchildren Caleb, Nicolas and Chloe Young, Xaiver, Lawrence and Isabella Young, Gavin and Gracelyn Fowler, Owen, Noah and Olivia Young, Scott Hutton III, Finnegan Labruzza; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Siblings Richard, Paul and David Simms, Ellen Coyle



Preceded in death by her Son Harold Young; Husband Mike Wood; Brothers Ralph and Jack Simms; Sister Anna Mae Suarez.



Our mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend, was a person to be reckoned with! She was so strong willed, a two-time breast cancer survivor and a fierce fighter. She was genuine and down to earth. LaVerne did not beat around the bush, and she took no B.S. After finally going through several illnesses and finally, a pulmonary embolism, she passed away peacefully knowing she was loved and that she would be dearly missed.



A small memorial service will be held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409, in the Mausoleum near the main gate on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 PM. There will be an informal gathering after at Marion's Pizza, 711 Shroyer Rd., Dayton, OH 45419.



In lieu of flowers a donation to the American Cancer Society can be made.

