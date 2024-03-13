Womacks, Sherrie L.



Sherrie Lynn Womacks, age 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 27, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Paul E. Timmons, Jr. and Patricia A. (Custis) Timmons. Sherrie devoted over 25 years of her life to the children of Clark Shawnee school district, where she served as a dedicated librarian. Her passion for nurturing young minds and fostering a love for books left a lasting mark on all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Sherrie will always be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, especially her grandsons whom she cherished dearly. Her commitment to her church family at the First Church of the Nazarene was evident through her active role in social activities and receiving the distinguished service award. Sherrie's kind and compassionate nature shone through in everything she did; always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Tragically, Sherrie lost her Earthly battle to cancer but found peace in knowing she had lived a life filled with love and faith and has now met Jesus face to face. She is survived by her loving husband Greg Womacks, whom she shared many beautiful years with since their marriage on September 25, 1982. She is also survived by her daughter, Megan Lynn (Adam) Auxier; son, Michael James (Ashton) Womacks; grandchildren, Brody Womacks, Jack Womacks, James Auxier, and a grandson on the way - Kolton Auxier. In addition to her immediate family, Sherrie is survived by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Glen Massie. She also leaves behind nephews, Justin (Alyssa) Massie and Zach (Ashley) Massie, who were like second children to her, along with great nephews, Bennett and Eli, and great niece, Elaina. Nancy Womacks, her mother-in-law also mourns her passing. Sherrie's warm and compassionate nature shone brightly through every interaction. Her role as a devoted wife, mother, and Gra as her grandsons called her, brought her immense joy and fulfillment. The echoes of her laughter and the warmth of her love will forever resonate within the hearts of those she leaves behind. A celebration of Sherrie's life will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene in Springfield on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 12p.m. with visitation beginning at 10a.m. Pastor Keith Sarver will be officiating. Contributions in Sherrie's name may be made to the Ohio State James Cancer Center by visiting https://cancer.osu.edu/for-donors-and-volunteers/how-to-donate/donate-by-cancer-type or by mailing to The Ohio State University Foundation, University Square North 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





