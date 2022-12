WOLLPERT, Neil



Age 89, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10:30AM to 11:30AM with a memorial service at 11:30AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Christ's Church, 3370 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Sugarcreek Township, OH 45305. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.