Wolke, Catherine

Wolke (Lubbers), Catherine M.



With heavy hearts and deep love, we announce the passing of our beloved "Ado," a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Catherine M. Wolke, age 102, of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 16, 1922, the daughter of Bernard and Katherine (Webber) Lubbers. Catherine was employed for many years as a cook at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Catherine was the cornerstone of our family-a woman whose love knew no bounds. She had a special gift for bringing people together through her warmth, kindness, and incredible talent in the kitchen. Her passion for cooking and baking was more than just a hobby; it was her way of showing love. Her legacy lives on in the countless recipes she passed down, the love she instilled in her family, and the memories that will forever warm our hearts. As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, she poured her heart into nurturing generations with unwavering care and devotion. Though she may no longer be with us in body, her spirit remains a guiding light in our lives. We take comfort in knowing she is now at peace, reunited with the loved ones who went before her. Catherine is survived by two children, Catherine (Larry) Wagner and Patricia Roberts; one sister, Romilda Jacobs; four grandchildren, Jenifer (Stuart) Brodsky, Jeffrey (Lori) Roberts, Matthew (Jeanne) Shane, and Elizabeth (Chad) Wiltgen; nine great-grandchildren, David (Abby) Brodsky, Lindsay Brodsky, Emily Roberts, Eric Roberts, Michael Shane, Olivia Shane, Cash Wiltgen, Vivienne Wiltgen, and Millie Blue Wiltgen; three great-great-grandchildren, Theodore Brodsky, Griffin Brodsky, and Noah Brodsky; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Gilbert and Lawrence Wolke; her son-in-law, Russell Roberts; and five siblings, Bernard, George, and Thomas Lubbers, Thelma Taggart, and Eileen Johnson. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. at the same location.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com