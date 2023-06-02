WOLFE, Timothy A.



WOLFE, Timothy A., 67, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1955 in Springfield the son of Robert and Peggy (Collins) Wolfe. Tim was the owner and operator of Springfield Metal Finishing for many years retiring in 2018. Tim enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping and just about anything outdoors. Survivors include his wife, Vicki (Randles); two children, Matthew (fiancé Maggy Dittman) Wolfe and Christine Walters; two grandchildren, Morgan Wolfe and Michelle Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

