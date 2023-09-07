Wolfe, Ronald H.



WOLFE, Ronald H., age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023. Ron retired as a Senior Master Sargent from the U.S. Air Force after 25 years of service and taught ROTC for Fairborn City Schools for 16 years, He was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, through the years he coached peewee football, baseball and basketball in Huber Heights, was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers & Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed working in his yard.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara A. in 2015. Ron is survived by his sons, David L. of Troy and Alan of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Della Holcomb and Carroll Page both of WV; grandchildren, Jordan, Katie & Emily; great-grandchildren, Ryn, Elena & Bauer; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service noon Friday, September 8, 2023 at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Ryan Abbott officiating. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery Abby Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ohio Valley Hospice in Ron's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com