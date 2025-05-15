Wolfe, Osten L.



Osten Leon Wolfe, age 86 of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on April 27, 2025 at Kettering Health in Miamisburg, Ohio. Born on May 15, 2939 he was a son to the late Tom & Vina (Jordan) Wolfe. Osten was a great believer in our God and accepted him into his life at an early age, he was of Baptist faith. He loved life, and liked to travel and made friends wherever he went. Osten enjoyed going to flea markets, and he was known for working on antique clocks. Osten loved fishing, the Cincinnati Reds, and on Sunday mornings he set aside special time to listen to preaching on the radio. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by those who knew him. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his 2 sisters Helen Collins and Rose Wolfe: 2 brothers Guy Wolfe and Delmus Wolfe.



Survived by his devoted loving wife of almost 63 years, Geneva (Collins) Wolfe whom he married December 29, 1962: loving, special daughter Ginger Wolfe "Daddy's Girl": nephews Allen & Vera Collins; Gary & Jennifer Collins; Edward Collins: nieces Francis Jarnigan; Darlene Coffey: great- nephews Ray Jarnigan; Michael Jarnigan; Matthew Collins; Nicklous Collins: great-nieces Pam Brewer; Haley Coffey: as well as many special friends: he will never be forgotten, and will live in our hearts forever.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 12:00- 2:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home- 1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, Ohio 45005- A memorial service will be held at 2 PM with Michael Jarnigan officiating.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com