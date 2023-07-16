Wolfe, Lois

Wolfe (Van Cleve), Lois Dean



Daughter of Charles Van Cleve & Beulah Clemmons and Wife of Richard Wolfe, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She is survived by 2 Sons, Chip (Caron) Barker Jr. and Michael (Linda) Wolfe; 3 grandchildren Michael Barker, Jessica Wolfe, Alexander Wolfe and 3 great-grandchildren Riley Wolfe, Bella Sloan and Luna Barker; brother Ted Flynn of Fairfield and sister Juanita Judd of Oklahoma; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Lois was educated in the Hamilton School district and attended Morning Star Christian Fellowship Church. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1230PM at Butler County Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Howard officiating. www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral