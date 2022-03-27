WOLFE, Brian Leslie



62, of Fairfield, Ohio; passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. Brian was born September 23, 1959, in Ironton, Ohio; a son of the late Francis E. and Rita A. (Rutledge) Wolfe.



Brian was a graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville, Ohio; he received a BA from The Ohio State University, and an MA from The College of Mount Saint Joseph, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received two Governors awards for Science Education while teaching Junior High Science and working with school Science Fairs.



Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, John R. Wolfe, and sister-in-law, Hazel M. Wolfe, of Mt. Sterling,



Kentucky, and a niece Samantha Ann Wolfe of Frankfort,



Kentucky.



A celebration of life service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Reverend Steve Harvey officiating.



Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Wolfe family condolences please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

