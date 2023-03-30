Wolfcomer, James Ray



James Ray Wolfcomer, 32, of Springfield, passed away March 27, 2023 in Kettering Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 18, 1990 in Springfield, the son of James Edward and Emma (Eldridge) Wolfcomer. James enjoyed fishing, wood carving, playing on his PlayStation and spending time with his family. He had been the owner of Americut Tree Service. Survivors include his loving wife; Brittany (Mollett) Wolfcomer, three children; Alayna, Allison and Alyssa, brothers; David (Melissa) Wolfcomer and Dustin (Dezeray) Wolfcomer, sister; Katana Wolfcomer (Brendan Myers) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Michelle Wolfcomer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

