Wolf, Martha Jean



Martha J. Wolf, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with breast cancer.



Martha is survived by her devoted partner and love of her life, Roger Steele; her sisters, Nancy (Jeff) Walthall and Emily (Jim) Shifrin; her beloved nephews-Ben (Emily), James, and Andrew Walthall, and Charlie and Henry Shifrin-and her two bonus children, Jamie (Tiffani) and Lauren Steele. She was deeply loved by her Gladstone, Levin, and Wenzel aunts, uncles, and cousins. Martha was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Patricia Wolf. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Martha's journey began at Adams Elementary, Harding Junior High, and Taft High School. She earned her B.S. from the University of Denver and her M.B.A. from Boston College. After a brief role in manufacturing, Martha found her calling in Human Resources at the YWCA of Cincinnati, where she blended professional expertise with her passion for empowering women. A fierce advocate for women's rights, she dedicated her career to fostering equality and creating opportunities. Martha's warmth and loyalty cultivated a wide circle of friends, from her days at Mrs. Lande's nursery school to her recent volunteer work at the Cincinnati Zoo. Known for her steadfast support, she was always ready to listen or lend a hand, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate to know her. A passionate world traveler, Martha embraced every destination with curiosity and joy. From trekking in Peru to savoring moules et frites in France, she immersed herself in the cultures she visited. One of her greatest disappointments after her diagnosis was postponing a dream trip to Antarctica. Closer to home, Martha cherished trips to Orlando, where she delighted in sharing the magic of Disney with family and friends. She was especially fond of Epcot's Food & Wine and Flower & Garden Festivals, and she was a devoted fan of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. Martha loved tackling the New York Times crossword, Wordle, the Mini, and other puzzles, where her sharp mind and extensive vocabulary-including a freakish knowledge of three-letter words-truly shone. Her zest for life extended to the arts. A lover of theater, she held a subscription to Broadway in Cincinnati and rarely missed a performance. She was deeply committed to making a difference through her advocacy, volunteer work, and the steadfast support she gave those around her. Special thanks to Martha's extraordinary caregivers-Kia, Lorry, and Stephanie-whose compassionate and tireless care throughout her illness went above and beyond. Her family is forever grateful for their dedication. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Services will be LIVESTREAMED. Martha's legacy of love, adventure, and service will live on in the countless lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, please honor Martha's legacy by supporting causes close to her heart with donations to the YWCA of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Zoo or the charity of your choice.



