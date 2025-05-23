Wolf, Barbara and Richard

Wolf, Barbara & Richard



Mary Barbara (Barb) Wolf (born August 28, 1935; died July 31, 2024) and her son, Richard (Rick) James Wolf (born December 17, 1957; died February 4, 2025), will be remembered together at a joint memorial service on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH 45005 from 3 to 4 pm. They are survived by loving family members, including children, grandchildren, and extended relatives. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of their lives. A special thank you to the staff at Carlisle Manor, especially the activities director, who not only engaged Barb but brought her joy and happiness during her stay. Another special thank you to the staff at Momentous, especially Kim, who looked out for Rick and was always available to the family to answer questions. Donations may be made in their honor to PWSAUSA, 1032 E. Brandon Blvd. #4744, Brandon, FL 33511 or visit www.pwsausa.org



