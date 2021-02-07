WOEDL, Alfred C.



Alfred Conrad Woedl, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021, at the age of 99. He was born August 2, 1921, in Gostyn, Poland (formerly Germany), to Michael and Rose Woedl and traveled with his parents and older brother to the United States when he was one year old. He was a lifelong resident of Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1940, where he was a proud member of the state championship football team. Al was a World War II veteran serving in the 5th Army Corps of Engineers in North Africa and Italy. After the war he pursued teaching degrees from Miami University. He was employed with the Hamilton City Schools for over 40 years and touched many lives as teacher, supervisor and coach. Al was a member of Faith Church (St. Paul UCC) DAV and VFW. He was an avid sports fan and interested in reading, gardening, playing golf and taking care of his family. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rose Woedl; beloved wife of almost 62 years, La Verne (Knodel) Woedl; sisters, Ruth Combs (Marvin) and Elsie Fields (Mel); brothers, Gerhardt (Irene) and Andrew (Jane). Survived by his loving children, Sallie, Sandy, Robert (Sherry), and Judy Jamison



(Barry); his devoted sister and brothers-in-law, Delores (Bob) Bennett, and Don Knodel; grandchildren, Kara Mitchell



(Bradley), Kyle Jamison (Jessica Maier), Christina Woedl (Sean Dirickson), and Jennifer Woedl; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Keegan and Scarlett Mitchell, Matix and Nixon Dirickson, and Julian Trujillo and Kashton Jamison; numerous, nieces, nephews friends, and neighbors. The family would like to especially thank the Visiting Angels for Al's care the past six months and the services provided through elderly services for almost twenty years. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February, 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at Weigel



Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton 45013. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Jeremy Pruett officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Al's memory to Faith Church, 1877 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences are available at



