Witt, Verna Lee



Verna was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and many other titles she carried well. Verna retired from the Ohio Masonic Home after many years of service. There will be a gathering of family and friends on July 18, 2025, at 2 pm at Glen Haven. In remembrance of her she asked that everyone wear purple.





