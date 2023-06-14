Withrow, Ronald

Withrow, Sr., Ronald G.



Ronald G. Withrow, Sr., age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away on June 10, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on September 21, 1935, the son of the late Milford and Evelyn Withrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 65 years, Marjorie "Faye" Withrow; granddaughter, Kelli Withrow; and his siblings, M.L. Withrow, Delmar Withrow, Hubert Withrow and Marjorie Madewell. Ronald is survived by his loving sons, Ron (Bev) Withrow, Jr., Bob (Leeann) Withrow and Richard Withrow; grandchildren, Casie (Macy), Kristin, Jamie (Eric), Zack and Morgan (Dan); great grandchildren, Peyton, Kelcey, Cheyenne, Jonathon and Stella Faye; sister, Elaine Withrow; special niece, Andrea Holt; and many other loving family and friends. He retired from General Motors after many years as a Millwright Welder. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #753 in Beavercreek, the Scottish Rite and the Beavercreek Moose Lodge #73. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, being at his retirement home in Florida, singing at East Dayton Freewill Baptist Church (where he was a Song Leader) and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ronald was very devoted to providing for his family and always attended the special events for them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where services will begin at 11:00am, with Alex Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Corwin Cemetery. To share a memory of Ronald or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

