WITHROW, Faye



Age 80, passed away at her Beavercreek home with her family and her beloved dog



Sadie by her side on Friday, May 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Faye was born on September 8, 1940, in Monterey, Tennessee, to Doffie and Polly Drewery. On August 11, 1956, she



married Ronald Withrow, who survives her. They were



married for 65 wonderful years. She is also survived by their three sons: Ron (Bev)



Withrow Jr., Bob (Leeann Neel) Withrow, and Rick (Cyndi Frasse) Withrow; grandchildren: Casie (Macy) Goldberg, Kristin (Kyle) Davis, Jamie (Eric) Edens, Zachary Withrow, and Morgan Withrow; 4 great-grandchildren, Payton and Cheyanne



Goldberg, Kelcey and Jonathan Davis, and great-grandbaby Edens due in October; sister, Joan Zink; cousin, Nancy (Doug) Yarwood; nephew, Steve (Katie) Zink; special niece, Andrea (John) Holt; and many other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Faye is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Don Drewery; granddaughter, Kelli Withrow; and brother-in-law, Dick Zink. The family will receive friends



Wednesday, May, 19 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at



Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton- Xenia Road, Beavercreek) where a funeral service celebrating Faye's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, OH. The family would like to thank the Ohio Hospice of Dayton for their outstanding care and



compassion during the last several weeks. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, or to the charity of your choice. To leave a message of condolence to Faye's family, or to share a special memory, please



visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

