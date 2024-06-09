WISEMAN, Nancy Carolyn



Nancy Carolyn Wiseman-Brown (Bradshaw), age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday June 6, 2024. She was born September 10, 1937, in Portsmouth, Ohio. The daughter of Olney Earl Brown and Oliva Marie Kennedy Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Wiseman; and Robert Bradshaw (Son's father). Nancy is survived by her two sons, Douglas & Michael Bradshaw (Vicki); 4 grandchildren Jennifer Hathaway (Joe), Ashley Bosse (Brady), Andrew Bradshaw (Jaycie) and Lynsey Bradshaw; 6 great grandchildren Evelyn, Brooks, Emerson, Bennett, Eliza, Lyanna; brother, Gary Brown (Karen) & niece Jocelyn Carter (Brad) & great nephew Nathan Brown and many other loving family members. Nancy was a loving daughter, niece, sister, mother, and wife. Being the mother to her two boys was very much her world as was her relationship with their children and great-grandchildren. Nancy cared for many people in her lifetime. She enjoyed gardening, going antique shopping, traveling and writing letters with her family in Pennsylvania, where she had many cousins and many fond memories of her times visiting with the family she loved. She had meticulous handwriting, it was perfection. She enjoyed writing cards and letters. She worked for Kettering Hospital for many years where she enjoyed learning and helping others. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 6:00-8:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home (3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A service will occur on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11:00am at David's Cemetery Mausoleum.



