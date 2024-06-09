Wise, Frances

Wise (Taylor), Frances Gibbs "Gibbie"



Frances Gibbs Wise, "Gibbie", 92 passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice, May 3, 2024. Gibbie was born in Richmond KY, the child of Dennis and Viola Taylor. She married Robert Wise in Middletown, OH where they recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. Bob and Gibbie enjoyed traveling and gardening together. Gibbie was very active in her community her entire life, impacting many. She volunteered with the Red Cross, Bull's Run Arboretum, Middfest International, Central Connections and was a tax aide for AARP. Gibbie retired from Middletown Regional Hospital as a secretary. She enjoyed golfing, thrift stores, cooking, reading, exercising, her little red sports car, spending time with family, her cats and some good dark chocolate!



Gibbie was proceeded in death by her son-in-law, Forest Grant III. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wise, daughters, Debbie Grant, Melissa (Adam) Roberts, grandchildren Aaron Grant, Nathan (Krissy) Grant, Leah (Jacob) Mundy, Colin (Kim) Merigian, four great-grandchildren and sister, Rebecca Leffler.



Inurnment arrangements have been entrusted to Breitenbach Anderson funeral home in Middletown and Gibbie's urn will be placed within the mosaic wall at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. A Celebration of Life will be held at Spring Hills Community Room, 3851 Towne Blvd., Middletown OH June 15 from 2:00-3:30. Memorial donations may be made to Bull's Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, OH 45042.



