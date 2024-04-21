Wise, Brenda Carol



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2024, at St. Margret Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Trotwood, OH 45426, with Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy II officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



