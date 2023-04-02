Wischer, Brian "Red"



passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2023. He was born on February 27, 1974 to Michael G. Sr and Carlene J. Wischer. After high school, he found his lifelong career in construction working as a subcontractor for many different companies. Most recently he was a traveling superintendent for Lynch Construction. He was a loyal, hardworking employee for all the companies he worked for. Brian was always willing to share his vast knowledge of woodworking with anyone who would listen. When Brian wasn't working he spent his time tending to his property and helping his family and friends with their weekend projects. Whenever he found a moment of stillness he enjoyed casting his line into his pond to try to catch a fish or two. He loved to get the family together for cookouts. Because of his great love of all types of music, he was always looking for opportunities to play the DJ at family events. His greatest joy was hanging out with his parents, and bringing laughter and smiles wherever he went. Brian is survived by his parents Michael Sr. & Carlene J. Wischer, his siblings Michael Jr (Deborah) Wischer, David (Tamara) Wischer, and Christina (Brent) McGee; best friend Tobie (Kelsie) Rus; and many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd Dayton, OH 45424 on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5 pm -8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10:30 am followed by a reception where we will share memories of Brian and the legacy of love he left. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

