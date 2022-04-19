WIRTH, Cecily

WIRTH (Thomas), Cecily R.



Age 77 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Cecily had worked for several years with the Community Blood Center. She was a member of Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church and was a 24 year breast cancer survivor. Cecily enjoyed spending time with her family, was an avid reader and also enjoyed knitting and playing cards. She is survived by her husband: James "Jim" Wirth, sons: Jeff (Julie) Wirth, John (Carla) Wirth, grandchildren: Angela Wirth, Caitlin Wirth, Jonathan Wirth, Shane Shattuck, Kayley Shattuck, great-granddaughter: Clair Wirth, sister: Janine Thomas, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Susan G. Komen For The Cure. To view the service for Cecily and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



