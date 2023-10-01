Winslow, Carolann

Winslow (Squire), Carolann Rose



Age 86, of Collegeville, PA, formerly of Centerville, OH. Carol was born in Detroit, MI in 1937, and was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond J. and Sophie Squire. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Leon E. Winslow and her sister, Joanna Squire; also survived by children Daniel (Susan), FL; Rebecca, OH; Laura V. (Joseph), PA; Juliet, OH; Lawrence J, AZ; Walter (Amy), CO. Also survived by fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Carol graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Milwaukee, WI in 1955; earned a BS in 1959 in mathematics and physics from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI and an MBA in 1983 from the University of Dayton, OH. She worked at Reynolds & Reynolds Co. 1998  2005. She was a lifetime member of the League of Women Voters and served as President of LWVGDA 1991-1995  leading the 75th year anniversary, where the Hon. Barbara Jordan was the speaker. She also was a 44 year member of St. Francis of Assissi Church, Centerville, OH, with many close friends in her Christian Forum Group. She spent her final years living with her daughter Laura in PA. Carol raised six beautiful successful children and valued her family above all.



Funeral mass will be 11:30 am on October 5th at St Eleanor Church, Collegeville, PA. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery on October 7th at 11 am. Livestream link to funeral mass and online tribute at www.msrfh.com.



Contributions may be made in her name to the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area, or the St. Vincent dePaul Society.



