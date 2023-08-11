Winship, Sharon Marie



Sharon Marie Winship, age 74, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in her sleep peacefully. Sharon was born in Buffalo, NY on January 6, 1949 to the late Frank and Margaret (Ernst) O'Donnell. Sharon was a member of the St. Mary"s Church of the Assumption. She donated yearly to the St. Vincent DePaul's, was a member of the Springboro Eagles #4014, and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills. One her strong characteristics was being a mother to all who knew her and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James D. Winship, her brothers, Richard O'Donnell and Frank O'Donnell; her sister Margie Seiler. Sharon is survived by her four sons, James (Linda) Winship, Sean Winship, Tim (Lavonne) Winship, Jason (Jill) Winship; grandchildren, Billy, Logan, Jessica, Sara, Karlie, Annalise, Cameron, Taylor, Riley, Jordan, Sophia, Marie; her sister, Kathy (Mike) Mason; and her brother-in-law Raymond Seiler. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday August 14, 2023 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Springboro, OH with Fr. Jerome Bishop celebrant. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5pm at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH. Following the services family and friends will gather at the Springboro Eagles 125 E Central Ave Springboro, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Fund.





