Winrow, Shannon M.



SHANNON M. (STOOKSBERRY) WINROW, 53, of Columbus, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday morning, July 13, 2024. Her passing followed a three-year battle with colon cancer. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska on April 15, 1971, the daughter of the late L. Keith and Cheryl (Michener) Stooksberry Jr. Shannon was raised in Springfield, was a 1989 graduate of Springfield South High School where she was a proud member of the drill team, attended The Ohio State University and was a life-long Buckeye fan. She worked at Kroger in their Columbus corporate office for over 20 years. Shannon leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Jamison and David Friesz; son Justin Winrow; brother, Shawn (Angela) Stooksberry; nieces and nephews, Paige, Broc, Bailey, Sammy, and Andrew; several aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends; and her best friends, Lisa and Susan. In addition to her parents, Shannon was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason Howard Winrow Jr. A celebration of Shannon's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tyrone Cole presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





