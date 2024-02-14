Winnenberg, George Anthony "Pete"



WINNENBERG, George Anthony "Pete", passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024 as a result of an automobile accident, for which he was not at fault. Pete was 82 years old and lived in Springfield. He was born on June 16, 1941, in Portsmouth, Ohio and raised in Urbana, Ohio. Upon high school graduation, he worked a few different jobs before deciding to attend Barber College in Columbus. Pete started "cutting hair" after school and later opened The Cut Above barber shop on Derr Road. Pete loved cutting hair and all of his customers his friends. The "barber shop" was his second home and he enjoyed hosting his friends and the many families he's served. He was very well known in the community and loved by all. It was difficult to travel anywhere without someone saying "How's Pete" or for him to stop to talk to someone. He was determined to continue serving his customers/friends until he could no longer do so and was still working at the time of his death. He operated successfully for about 50 years. Pete married Peggy Ann (Watkins) Winnenberg on June 16, 1960, and they were dedicated to each other for nearly 63 years. He is survived by Peggy, their oldest son, Chris (Debby) Winnenberg, grandkids, Alex (Cassie) and Nick (Rami). Pete is also survived by their son, Todd (Tami) Winnenberg and grandchildren, Jordin (Tyler), Sydney (Molly), Max (Madison) and their mother, Marcy Winnenberg. He had seven great grandchildren, Sean, Noah, Emmitt, Marshall, Leon, Murphy and Scotty. He was very good with kids enjoyed being with them and appreciated their endless love and innocence. He was an avid sports fan and loved classic cars. Pete was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary; his brother, John; and great grandson Julian. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Friday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Powell officiating to celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy. An Open House will also be held from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at The Cut Above. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.



