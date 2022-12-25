journal-news logo
WINN, Patrick

WINN, Jr., Patrick

"Lil Dee"

32, of Dayton, unexpectedly gained his wings December 17, 2022. Born November 17, 1990, to the late Tiffany and Patrick Winn, Sr. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving father, Patrick, Sr., his wife, Diana Sadler-Winn, 4 children, Paris, Prince, Pierre, Peryton, 2 sisters, Eirall and Emberlly Winn. A host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Canaan MBC. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.

