WINKHOUSE, William W. "Bill" Age 93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born on May 20, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Warren Bernard (aka William) and Mary Helen (Crawford) Winkhouse. Bill left Springfield South High School early to serve in the United States Army in Germany. After serving, he returned to Springfield and graduated from South High School. He was a composer/ printer at the Springfield News-Sun and also a surveyor at the Clark County Engineer's office. Bill was passionate about sports, especially baseball, football and basketball. He coached "Midget League" teams in Northridge for numerous years, then "Babe Ruth" teams in Springfield. His Northridge teams won several county league championships during the years he coached. His Borchers/Cecile Babe Ruth teams won Division and State Championships in the 70's and early 80's. Bill was awarded the Bill Petty Memorial Award for Babe Ruth Manager of the Year in 1972 and was inducted into Springfield- Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. Bill was also a coach for Northridge PeeWee football for several years. He was an avid Wittenberg fan. He followed the football and basketball teams at home, away, and out of state for tournament and championship games. Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children: Sue (Ed) Abram, Chris (Deb) Winkhouse, Lori Slater, and Lisa (John) Davis; grandchildren: Mike (Ruth) McCollum, Kara (Tyler) Cassidy, Emma (Aaron) Radionoff, Scott Abram and Sam Winkhouse; great-grandchild, Sidney Sophia Cassidy; as well as his niece, Marisa (Alex) Burwell and several additional nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, whom he married on October 14, 1950, and spent 48 years together, Carolyn Ann (Brehm) Winkhouse; brothers, George Winkhouse and Ellsworth "Bud" Crawford; niece, Ellen Winkhouse Pechawer; nephew, David Winkhouse; and special friend, Ruthie Mosie. A graveside service will be held with military honors at Medway Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain David Parker officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend, but due to Covid 19, please follow social distancing guidelines. In honor of Bill's support and passion for Wittenberg sports, the family asks, if you so choose, to please dress casually; Wittenberg apparel is very acceptable. Bill loved his dogs and his cat, Minnie; therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark County Humane Society. The family would also like to thank the staff of Forest Glen Health Campus, especially the director, Mike Lacey, for the care they provided Bill, as well as good friends Tom Clifford, Randy Zerkle and Mike Walker. Please visit www.jacksonlytle.com to express your condolences to the family.

