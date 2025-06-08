Winger, Carolyn Beth "Toni"



passed away peacefully at her home in Kettering, Ohio, on June 6, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Helen Tonini of Kettering, Ohio, and her brothers, William Tonini of Atlanta, Ga, and Glenn Tonini of Kettering, OH. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, William R. Winger of Kettering, son Bill Winger Jr. of Kettering; daughter, Wendy Lewis (Vince) of Dayton; granddaughters, Michelle Lewis of Kettering, Gabrielle Doyle (Moe) of Lansing, MI., Gretchen Winger of Kettering, and Megan Lewis of Dayton. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Barrett Shivener of Kettering, her niece, Susan Tonini Howard of Tiger, GA., and her nephew, Steven Tonini of Grayson, GA. Carolyn was born in Burlington, IA, and moved to Oakwood in 1946, where she became a long-time Oakwood resident. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1953 and attended Miami University and the Miami Valley School of Nursing. She had a lifelong love of antiques and history. She pursued that passion when she opened Park Avenue Antiques on Park Ave. in Oakwood in 1980, a fixture in the community for over 25 years. Carolyn was the consummate volunteer and supported many arts, history, education, and business organizations. She was the past national president of Sigma Beta, Inc., a national philanthropic women's group, the Dayton Opera Guild, the Oakwood Business and Professional Association, the Oakwood Historical Society, and the Kiwanis Wives Club. Carolyn served on the boards of the Dayton Women's Club, the Oakwood Schools Education Foundation, the Carillion Park Bell Board, and the National Kidney Foundation. She also volunteered for many area organizations, including the Montgomery County Historical Society, Dayton History, Culture Works, the Oakwood Sister Cities, and the Dayton State Hospital, and helped spearhead bringing a local chapter of the National Kidney Foundation to Dayton. She strongly believed in helping others in need and that the arts play an essential role in the community. Among the many recognitions for her community service, Carolyn was named national Sigma Beta of the year and an Oakwood Asset Builder. The Dayton Daily News recognized Carolyn as one of Dayton's Top Ten Women in 2011. She was also recognized as an Oakwood Schools Distinguished Alumni. Carolyn was well known for her love of sending cards for every celebration and holiday, big or small, and her passion for writing poetry and rhymes. She was a consummate entertainer and loved to give parties. She liked to fish and loved being at the lake in Traverse City, MI, her home away from home. She loved her granddaughters and great-grandson immensely and always made holidays special for them. She will be missed greatly by her family and many friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 4:00-7:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 E. Stroop Rd in Kettering. The funeral will be June 12, 2025 at 10AM also at Routsong Funeral Home. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Carolyn's name to a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com