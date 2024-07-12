Wingard, Andre Ramone



Andre Ramone Wingard was born on June 23, 1981 to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wingard, Sr. and Vivian Wingard. He departed this life on July 1, 2024.



Visitation will start at 10:00 AM, the family will receive guests at 11:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at noon on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417.



