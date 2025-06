Winegar, Sara Jane "Sally"



age 88, of Kettering, OH passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Winegar; children, Don Winegar Jr., Kathy (Mike) Honious, Terri (Jim) Buie, and Cyndi Bailey; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr. Kettering, OH 45420, with a visitation starting an hour prior at 10am. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery Dayton. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com