Windon, Joseph

Joseph Paul "J.P" Windon, 38, of Springfield passed away on April 5, 2023. J.P was born on December 12, 1984, to his parents Paul and Robin R. (Poole) Windon in Springfield, Ohio, and he graduated from Springfield North in 2003. J.P was a beloved friend and baseball coach who, despite anything, made sure he went out of his way to love others and serve them well. J.P coached the Northridge Baseball League for many years, along with coaching other various teams throughout his life. J.P was also a devoted and kind person off the baseball field. He never knew a stranger, and he would always look for ways to help others. Some even say that "it must be nice to have a J.P in your pocket". When he wasn't coaching or spending time with his family, you could find him cheering on his favorite football team, the Bengals, or staying busy with house and car projects. J.P was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him, and he will be greatly missed by all the people he impacted. J.P is survived by his wife Amanda Puckett, father Paul (Jo) Windon, mother-in-law Bonnie Puckett, siblings Tami Pelfrey, Amber (Brandon) Strayer, and his nieces and nephews Bradley, Ally, C.J, Robin, Jake, Storm, Eddie, Freddy, Alayna, Lori, Jesslyn, and Kaylee. J.P was preceded in death by his mother Robin Windon, brother Bradley Windon, and niece Cassie. Visitation for J.P will be held on Wednesday April 12, 2023, from 5-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will take place the following day on April 13, 2023, at 5pm at the Moorefield Family Park Shelter House 1616 Moorefield Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45503 where people may gather and say a few words about the way J.P touched their lives. A meal will follow at the shelter house as well. J.P never enjoyed dressing up, so in honor of him, the family has asked that you wear your favorite baseball jersey or NFL gear to honor the life of J.P. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northridge Baseball League. To view his memorial video or leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.littletonandrue.com



