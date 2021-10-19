WINCHELL, Carl



Carl Winchell, age 94, formerly of Ft. Myers, FL, and most



recently of Canon City, CO, where he had resided since



August with his niece, Denise, and her husband Randy, passed away on Tuesday, October 5th at home under the care of



Hospice. Carl was born on



September 4, 1927, in Clinton, to the late Mabel and Hazen B. Winchell. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1944. After graduation he worked at the Tecumseh Products, the Clinton Woolen Mill and for the Department of Geological Survey. On Februry 26, 1950, he



married the love of his life, Beatrice Phillips in Hudson, MI, and she preceded him in death on August 18, 2019, after 69 years of marriage. They moved to Ohio where Carl was



stationed with the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton in 1953. While he was there, he was commissioned as a Flight Engineer, and he worked on the Beach Craft C-45's. He was honorably discharged in 1957. After leaving the Air Force, he attended the University of Dayton Art Institute, graduating in 1961. He later received his Masters' Degree of Fine Arts from Ohio University. Carl was an Art Professor at Whittenburg University and at Central State University for over 27 years. He held the position of the Director of the Arts Center in Springfield, Ohio, for many years and his art works have been displayed in the Cincinnati Art Museum, the



Dayton Art Institute, and the Presbyterian Church in Springfield. He and Bea retired to Ft Myers, FL, and resided there for over 25 years. They were members of the Faith Presbyterian Church, Cape Coral, FL, where he was very active and served as a Deacon for many years. Carl is survived by three nieces,



Sandra (Larry Bushey) Papsdorf, Denise (Randy) Mann and Laurie (Randy) Dittbrenner, two great-nephews, one great-niece, two great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece. Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister in infancy, his brother, Rex Winchell and one niece, Sheryl Adrion. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st at Ridgeway Cemetery in Ridgeway, MI, with military honors with Rev. Bill Van Valkenburg



officiating. You may send condolences to the family at



www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

