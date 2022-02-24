WINCH, Nancy

WINCH (Herkenhoff), Nancy Elise



Of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and previously of



Minster, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022. Nancy was born on April 2, 1935, in Lima, Ohio, to John F. and Dorothy E. (Haarbye) Herkenhoff. On April 25, 1959, she married Harold J. Winch, and he survives her.



After attending Marymount College, Nancy transferred to the University of Michigan, where she was a proud member of Gamma Phi Beta. After graduating in 1957 with a degree in art history, she attended Tobé Coburn in New York City to pursue a career in fashion merchandising. After a brief career as a buyer and model for Lord and Taylor, she and Harry returned to her hometown of Minster and she set forth on her favorite career as a mother and subsequently, grandmother. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Heather of Beaufort, SC, John (Jane) and David (Julie), of Oakwood, OH, as well as her six grandchildren: Claire (Hunter) Benedict, Amanda, Molly, John, Caroline and Carter.



Nancy was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations in both Ohio and South Carolina. Among her favorites were being a member of the inaugural Crescent Players of Minster, serving on the Dayton Opera Board, and as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She never lost her passion for the arts and was an adventurous traveler throughout her life. Nancy was an avid golfer into her 80's and loved spending her summers in Clear Lake, IN, with a houseful of family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, Ohio, with celebrants, Fr. Ned Brown and Fr. Barry Stechschulte. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements are



entrusted to Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Minster Scholarship Fund, Memo: Nancy Herkenhoff Winch Scholarship, PO Box 17, Minster, OH 45865 or a local charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

