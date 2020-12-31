WINBORN,



Dorothy M. Riley



Born February 11, 1924, in Clarksdale, MS, to Richard Phillips and Eleanor Jones. She passed away December 23, 2020, age 96. She is survived by one daughter Deidra Marshall (Robert), one grandson Robert Marshall and two great-grandchildren RJ Marshall and Randi Hendrix, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 10am until time of service 11am at Faith Fellowship Ministries International, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor, Rev. William C. Roberts, II, Eulogist/Officiant. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com

