WILTSHIRE, Kathy

WILTSHIRE (Byrd), Kathy Alice



Age 75, of Union, formerly of Arcanum, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 25, 2021, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents,



William and Frances Byrd. She worked over 30 years as a respiratory therapist in both Kettering and Wayne Hospitals. She served on Arcanum Rescue and with Darke County CASA for 15 years. Kathy is survived by her husband of 41 years, John; daughters, Amy (Robert) O'Dell and Julie (Dustin) Hasenjager; sons, Andrew Robinson and Scott (Tracy) Wiltshire; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Byrd; sister,



Michael Vogler and numerous other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held 10-12 Sat. April 3 at Faith UMC in Arcanum, with a memorial service at 12 pm.



Burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arcanum Rescue or Darke County CASA.



Arrangements are in care of KREITZER FUNERAL HOME, 204



N. MAIN ST. ARCANUM. E-mail condolences may be sent by



going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

