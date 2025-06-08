Wilson, Virginia

Wilson (Flora), Virginia



Age 97, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025. A lifelong resident of Brookville, Virginia was born on August 24, 1927, and raised on her family's farm along Diamond Mill Road. She was the youngest of 11 children born to Amos and Mary Flora. A proud member of the Brookville High School Class of 1945, Virginia married the love of her life, William Wilson, in 1947. Together they raised four sons, building a strong and loving family rooted in the values of hard work, kindness, and community. Virginia was well known throughout Brookville as the longtime distributor of the Dayton Daily News, a role she held for over 30 years. In that time, she not only ensured timely delivery of the paper but also helped shape the early work ethic of countless local boys and girls who got their start as paper carriers under her guidance. Her influence and encouragement left a lasting mark on generations. She was preceded in death by her parents, all ten of her siblings, her husband William, and her beloved son Mike. She is survived by three sons, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, all of whom were a constant source of pride and joy in her life. Virginia was a gifted cook, famously known for her delicious pies and homemade ice cream. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life-bowling with friends, lively card games, and hunting for treasures at estate sales. Her warm spirit, unwavering dedication to her family, and deep roots in the Brookville community will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held in her honor at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11th at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a local youth organization or charity of your choice, in tribute to Virginia's lifelong support of young people in her community.



