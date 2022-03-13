Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

WILSON, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILSON, Virginia L.

Age 88 of Bellbrook, OH, passed away March 05, 2022. She is survived by her daughters Sandra and Melissa; grandchildren Rachel (Andrew), Sarah, Kristen, Melissa, and Timmy, great- grandchildren, Jacqueline, Aaron, Andrew, Scarlett, Joseph, Liam, Caroline, Samuel and Lincoln; and one brother Ronnie Laux. Preceded in death by her husband Roy; her mother and father, Helen and Eugene Laux; and brother Robert Laux.

Arrangements by Routsoung Funeral Home and burial on March 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
HANSELL, Barbara
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top