WILSON, Virginia L.



Age 88 of Bellbrook, OH, passed away March 05, 2022. She is survived by her daughters Sandra and Melissa; grandchildren Rachel (Andrew), Sarah, Kristen, Melissa, and Timmy, great- grandchildren, Jacqueline, Aaron, Andrew, Scarlett, Joseph, Liam, Caroline, Samuel and Lincoln; and one brother Ronnie Laux. Preceded in death by her husband Roy; her mother and father, Helen and Eugene Laux; and brother Robert Laux.



Arrangements by Routsoung Funeral Home and burial on March 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.routsong.com.

