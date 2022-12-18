WILSON, Velma



Age 91, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of Howard and Maggie (Howard) McCall. Among other family members, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wilson. Velma is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Gaston; son, Mark Wilson; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Lorean Imhoff, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00 am- 11:00 am on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Trenton GracePointe Nazarene, 220 N. Miami Street, Trenton, OH 45067. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Full obituary and condolences may be directed to the family at



