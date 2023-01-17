WILSON, Teresa A.



12/26/1960 - 01/13/2023



Teresa A. Wilson (nee Boswell), beloved wife of Terry Wilson, devoted sister of Karen L. (David) Fout, Robert D. (the late Martha) Boswell, and Gary A. Boswell, daughter of the late Robert D. and Frances J. Boswell, also survived by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Passed Away Jan. 13, 2023, at age 62. Residence Highland Heights, KY., formerly of Middletown, OH. Memorial Service at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Thur. Jan. 19, at 2 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 1-2 PM. Memorials to any Animal Rescue organization of your choice.

