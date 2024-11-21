Wilson, Susan

Wilson (Howard), Susan Kay



Susan Kay (nee: Howard) Wilson, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at her residence. Born on June 11, 1942 to Stanley and Dove (nee: Fugate) Howard in Hiner Kentucky, Perry County.



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Wilson, one brother, Richard "Dick" Howard and one sister, Patricia "Pat" Prichard. She is survived by her son, James (Dorothy) Wilson of Cincinnati, her step-daughter Cheryl (Paul) (nee: Wilson) Fornshell of Lebanon, four brothers, William Howard, Stanley (Haeok) Howard, Jr., Theodore (Janet) Howard, Gary (Phyllis) Howard, one grandson, Stanley James Wilson, 4 step-grandchildren, Lori Jones, Kathy (Mike) Buck, David (Amy) Fornshell, Brian (Ashley) Fornshell, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation, Monday, November 25, 2024 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a memorial service at 12:00 PM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Tufts officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Save the Animals Foundation or the American Cancer Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com